US Indo-Pacific Coordinator Says Prigozhin Mutiny Attempt in Russia 'Unsettling' to China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The leadership of China was unsettled by the mutiny attempt of private military company Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia over the weekend, US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday.

"I think it would be fair to say that recent developments in Russia have been unsettling to the Chinese leadership, and I think I'll just leave it at that," Campbell said during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

On Friday, the Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the city of Rostov-on-Don, with Prigozhin threatening to march on Moscow. Prigozhin's actions followed accusations that the Russian Ministry of Defense struck one of the group's camps, which the Russian military has denied.

The demonstration prompted the Russian Federal Security Service to open a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny.

However, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Saturday that he negotiated an agreement with Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate the situation. Criminal charges against Prigozhin will be dropped and he will transfer to Belarus, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

On Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Beijing expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership to stabilize the situation in the country, as well as reaffirmed China's interest in strengthening the unity and further prosperity of Russia.