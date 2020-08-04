US, Indonesia Defense Chiefs Confer on Maritime Security, Arms Deals - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto discussed over the telephone arms sales, regional maritime security and joint military exercises, the Defense Department said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto discussed over the telephone arms sales, regional maritime security and joint military exercises, the Defense Department said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday .

"Today, Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper spoke on the phone with his Indonesian counterpart, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, to discuss US and Indonesian military cooperation," the readout stated. "Secretary Esper and Minister Prabowo discussed maritime security, defense acquisitions and military exercises.

"

Esper and Prabowo also discussed US-Indonesian military cooperation in the context of the ongoing global novel coronavirus pandemic, the readout said.

"Minister Prabowo thanked the American people for providing ventilators and $12.3 million in COVID-19 relief funding to Indonesia," the readout said.

Both defense chiefs also expressed their desire to meet in-person soon, the readout added.