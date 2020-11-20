UrduPoint.com
US, Indonesia Defense Chiefs Discuss Modernization Cooperation Policies - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The top defense officials of the United States and Indonesia discussed over the telephone the US government's support for Indonesia's defense modernization programs, the Department of Defense announced in a readout on Friday.

"Today, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller spoke on the phone with Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto to discuss bilateral defense priorities," the readout said. "[They] discussed US defense procurements that would support Indonesia's defense modernization."

The Defense Department said both officials shared their desire to enhance defense engagement between Indonesia and the United States and noted the importance of bilateral military exchanges.

Miller and Subianto also committed to strengthening the education and training opportunities between the two countries, the readout added.

