US, Indonesia Sign Memorandum On Maritime Cooperation - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The United States and Indonesia have signed a memorandum on maritime cooperation, which includes joint joint drills and combating illicit fishing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken spoke at a press conference in Jakarta after meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

"I signed three Memoranda of Understanding (with Indonesia), as we call them in the lingo, to bring our countries' work together to another level: first, in maritime cooperation, which includes activities like joint naval exercises, combatting illegal fishing, restoring coral reefs; second, to continue the Peace Corps program that was re-established in 2009 after a 44-year hiatus," he said.

The Peace Corps is a volunteer program run by the US government providing international social and economic development assistance.

Indonesians and Americans are now working together "teaching English, training teachers, learning each other's cultures," according to Blinken.

A third memorandum seeks to expand educational ties, he added.

Also on Tuesday, the State Department announced that Blinken met with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan and Minister of Trade Mohammed Lutfi.

"Secretary Blinken and the Ministers discussed steps Indonesia is taking to attract U.S. investment while also increasing bilateral trade between the two countries, as well as tackling the climate crisis. The Secretary and the Ministers agreed that increased economic ties will be essential for strengthening the U.S.-Indonesia strategic partnership," the statement said.

Blinken is staying in Jakarta from December 13-14. Afterward, he will head to Malaysia and Thailand.

