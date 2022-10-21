UrduPoint.com

US, Indonesian Defense Chiefs Discuss Military Cooperation In Indo-Pacific

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022

US, Indonesian Defense Chiefs Discuss Military Cooperation in Indo-Pacific

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin welcomed his Indonesian counterpart to the Pentagon to discuss ways to deepen cooperation between the two militaries in the Indo-Pacific region, a Department of Defense spokesperson said.

The leaders "discussed opportunities for further alignment between the United States and Indonesia, as the two countries pursue a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, as well as issues of global concern," Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said.

Secretary Austin expressed his interest in assisting Indonesia's military modernization and strengthening interoperability between the two countries. The two defense chiefs discussed the recent expansion of the Super Garuda Shield exercise in August, the largest-ever joint drills between the two countries.

More Stories From World

