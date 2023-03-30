US Industrial Base 'Not Ready' to Support American Forces in Major Conflict - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United States' industrial base would not be prepared to supply American forces adequately should it be required to fight in a major conflict today, US Republican Senator Roger Wicker said an event hosted by the Hudson Institute.

"If we were ever called on to fight, and undoubtedly we will be at some point, it's inevitable, we are not (ready) - our industrial base is not ready to gear up," Wicker said on Wednesday.

Wicker said the Ukraine conflict has been a "wake up call' to identifying shortcomings in the US industrial base.

The countries of the so-called collective West ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The assistance includes air defense missiles and guns, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles and various kinds of ammunition.

The Kremlin has warned against further arms supplies that could mean the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.