UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Industrial Production Jumps 5.4% In June, Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Level - Fed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

US Industrial Production Jumps 5.4% in June, Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Level - Fed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US industrial production jumped 5.4 percent in June, Federal Reserve data revealed on Wednesday.

The number beat analyst expectations for a second straight month as the economy continued to show recovery from the COVID-19, although the performance itself was below pre-pandemic levels.

Industrial production grew just 1.4 percent in May, bringing last month's expansion to nearly four times more, according to the Fed statistics.

Despite the sharp progress, the June number was 10.9 percent below levels seen in February, just before most of the 50 US states began shutting their economies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the financial crisis of 2008/09, as most businesses in the country went into lockdown.

While the economy has largely reopened since, analysts still warn of a double-digit recession for the quarter ended June. A second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States is threatening the economy further, with the virus already having infected 3.6 million people and killing almost 140,000.

Related Topics

Progress United States February May June 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 hour ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

1 hour ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAEâ€™s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

2 hours ago

Dortmund cancel contract of World Cup winner Schue ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.