US Industrial Production Jumps 5.4% in June, Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Level - Fed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US industrial production jumped 5.4 percent in June, Federal Reserve data revealed on Wednesday.

The number beat analyst expectations for a second straight month as the economy continued to show recovery from the COVID-19, although the performance itself was below pre-pandemic levels.

Industrial production grew just 1.4 percent in May, bringing last month's expansion to nearly four times more, according to the Fed statistics.

Despite the sharp progress, the June number was 10.9 percent below levels seen in February, just before most of the 50 US states began shutting their economies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the financial crisis of 2008/09, as most businesses in the country went into lockdown.

While the economy has largely reopened since, analysts still warn of a double-digit recession for the quarter ended June. A second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States is threatening the economy further, with the virus already having infected 3.6 million people and killing almost 140,000.