US Industry Failing to Deliver Warships at Rate Navy Needs - Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The US domestic industrial base is still falling far short of delivering new warships and keeping up a sufficient rate of tempo on the existing fleet that the US Navy needs, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Michael Gilday told an audience at the Heritage Foundation.

"There is a laser focus on industry to improve," Gilday said at a podcast meeting on Thursday. "I remain optimistic about the path we are on. (But) I am not satisfied where we are. We have an industrial capacity that is limited."

The domestic ship building base needed to increase its speed of building and completing warships in order to build the hybrid force of 355 manned warships and 150 unmanned ones that the Navy wanted to field by 2040, Gilday said.

"We need to get to (delivering) three destroyers a year instead of 1.5," he said.

On levels of maintenance too, "We are not satisfied with where we are now," Gilday also said.

It will currently take 20 budget cycles of assured funding to grow the Navy to the full size of manned and unmanned warships that it needed to build, Gilday added.