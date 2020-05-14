UrduPoint.com
US Ineligible To Assess Iran's Anti-Terrorism Efforts - Iranian Foreign Ministry

The United States is in no position to assess another country's efforts in fighting terrorism due to its own history of funding outlawed movements, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The United States is in no position to assess another country's efforts in fighting terrorism due to its own history of funding outlawed movements, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US State Department designated Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba as countries that had "not cooperated fully" with Washington in fighting terrorism in 2019. According to the US, Tehran remains "the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism," backing the Hezbollah and Iraqi Shia groups, while its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, designated by the US as a foreign terrorist organization, is directly involved in terrorist plotting and the killing of US citizens.

"With a history of founding, funding & arming different terrorist groups, a record of state terrorism, and its outright support for another terrorist regime, the US is not a good yardstick for measuring anti-terrorism efforts," Mousavi tweeted.

The US is widely known for supporting opposition groups across the world, the activities of which are not unanimously supported by the international community or designated as terrorists in some countries. Since 2013, Washington has been providing financial assistance to the White Helmets, a self-described aid group in Syria, which is accused by Moscow and Damascus of helping stage a 2018 chemical attack in Syria that prompted the US, the UK and France to launch more than 100 missiles on multiple targets in the country.

