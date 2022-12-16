UrduPoint.com

US Infantry Unit Arrives In Estonia For Joint Service, Drills - Estonian Defense Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 08:46 PM

US Infantry Unit Arrives in Estonia for Joint Service, Drills - Estonian Defense Forces

A US infantry unit arrived in Estonia to serve with the 2nd infantry brigade of the Estonian forces to participate in joint exercises and enhance interoperability, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Friday.

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) A US infantry unit arrived in Estonia to serve with the 2nd infantry brigade of the Estonian forces to participate in joint exercises and enhance interoperability, the Estonian Defense Forces said on Friday.

"The U.S. Infantry Unit will also include a Battalion command element that will allow us to integrate our allies on a brigade level and gain an additional maneuver unit. This will help us to train by using additional allies' capabilities and increasing the brigade's combat power," Col. Mati Tikerpuu, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces, said in a press release.

The US unit is deployed in Estonia under a bilateral defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The Baltic nation would also join the US Warfighter program to take part in a number of drills as part of US-Estonian defense partnership, the press release read.

Earlier in December, the Estonian Defense Ministry said that the United States would also send a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system to the country in coming weeks.

At the NATO summit in Madrid in June, US President Joe Biden pledged to build up US military assets in the Baltic states and ensure the country's permanent presence in the region. In early December, Tallinn signed a $200 million contract with Washington to purchase HIMARS systems.

