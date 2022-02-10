US Inflation in January Up 7.3%, Highest Since 1982 - Analysts

Consumer prices in the US in January rose by 7.3% in annualized terms after increasing by 7% a month earlier, analysts polled by the DailyFX portal said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022)

An official release will be published by the US Department of Labor on Wednesday. The figure could be the highest since February 1982.

Later on Wednesday, the US Treasury will publish a report with data on the country's budget. According to experts, the country's budget surplus amounted to $25 billion in January against a deficit of $21 billion in December.

At the same time, the US Department of Labor will publish data on the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits for the week to February 5. Analysts suggest that the figure fell by 8.000 applications and reached 230.000 applications.