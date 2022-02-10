UrduPoint.com

US Inflation In January Up 7.3%, Highest Since 1982 - Analysts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 01:03 PM

US Inflation in January Up 7.3%, Highest Since 1982 - Analysts

Consumer prices in the US in January rose by 7.3% in annualized terms after increasing by 7% a month earlier, analysts polled by the DailyFX portal said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Consumer prices in the US in January rose by 7.3% in annualized terms after increasing by 7% a month earlier, analysts polled by the DailyFX portal said.

An official release will be published by the US Department of Labor on Wednesday. The figure could be the highest since February 1982.

Later on Wednesday, the US Treasury will publish a report with data on the country's budget. According to experts, the country's budget surplus amounted to $25 billion in January against a deficit of $21 billion in December.

At the same time, the US Department of Labor will publish data on the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits for the week to February 5. Analysts suggest that the figure fell by 8.000 applications and reached 230.000 applications.

Related Topics

Budget Same January February December Billion

Recent Stories

Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

51 seconds ago
 China Suspends Import of Beef From Lithuania Amid ..

China Suspends Import of Beef From Lithuania Amid Diplomatic Row - Customs Autho ..

53 seconds ago
 Finch sings praises of 'calm' interim Australia co ..

Finch sings praises of 'calm' interim Australia coach McDonald

54 seconds ago
 Main Turkish Opposition Leader Says Will Stop Payi ..

Main Turkish Opposition Leader Says Will Stop Paying Electricity Bills Amid Ener ..

8 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan asks ministries to bid 'out of box s ..

PM Imran Khan asks ministries to bid 'out of box solutions' for improved output

8 minutes ago
 WAPDA starts five dams construction after years ha ..

WAPDA starts five dams construction after years halt

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>