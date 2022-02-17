UrduPoint.com

US Inflation 'not Acceptable' But Recovery On Track: Yellen To AFP

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 12:01 PM

The wave of rising prices remains a "great concern" for American families, but the Federal Reserve has the tools to respond, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The wave of rising prices remains a "great concern" for American families, but the Federal Reserve has the tools to respond, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP.

In an interview, Yellen said she is "concerned" about inflation, calling the current rates -- the highest in decades -- "not acceptable.

"However, she said she is "confident" the Fed will take action in an "appropriate way" that will ensure the US recovery continues, noting that the economy, including the labor market, is strong.

>