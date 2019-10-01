UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Influential Advocacy Group Urges To Restore Tariff Policy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:28 PM

U.S. influential advocacy group urges to restore tariff policy

An influential U.S. political advocacy group on Tuesday urged Congress to restore oversight of tariff policy as adverse effects of tariffs rippled through the broader U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :An influential U.S. political advocacy group on Tuesday urged Congress to restore oversight of tariff policy as adverse effects of tariffs rippled through the broader U.S. economy.

"It is critical that Congress reclaim its constitutional role in the tariff process to guard against unilateral actions that hurt the economy, and that threaten the checks and balances that define our system of government," Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, wrote in an article published on The Hill, a U.S. political website.

Phillips noted that Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley is drafting legislation designed to increase congressional accountability over tariff increases.

"This would be an important first step to rebalancing the authority over tariffs and trade barriers that Congress has ceded to the executive branch," he said, adding any tariff imposed by a president should be approved by Congress.

Citing a study published earlier this year by the National Bureau of Economic Research, Phillips said Americans "are reeling" from the adverse effects of higher tariffs and reduced access to markets.

"The administration's trade wars were costing our nation's businesses and consumers $3 billion and nearly $1.

5 billion in lost efficiency per month by the end of 2018," he said.

"Moody's Analytics estimated that the trade war with China alone has eliminated 300,000 jobs and could wipe out up to 900,000 jobs by the end of next year," he added.

Phillips's remarks came after the National Foreign Trade Council (NFTC) earlier this month announced the formation of the Tariff Reform Coalition that will work with lawmakers to ensure greater congressional oversight and review of presidential use of tariff authority.

"Not since the 1930s has our country relied so heavily on tariffs in an attempt to pick winners in the U.S. market while overlooking the broader consequences for other industries and our economy as a whole," NFTC President Rufus Yerxa said in a statement.

"The Constitution explicitly gives Congress the power to regulate commerce. We believe it is time for Congress to reassert its authority to ensure that tariffs are only used in limited circumstances and only where there is broad consensus between the two branches that such exceptional action is in our overall national interest," Yerxa said.

Related Topics

Senate China Congress 2018 Market Commerce From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

16 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

31 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.