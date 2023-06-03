US Informed Russia on Countermeasures Under New START Treaty - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The United States' countermeasures on Russia regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) did not come as a surprise to Moscow, as Washington had informed Moscow about them in advance, although in a ultimatum-like way, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"First, it did not come as a surprise to us, because the Americans warned us some time ago that such measures were being prepared. They warned us officially, although they did so in their manner of laying down conditions, which has recently become customary, along the lines of 'you must do something, then there will be no such measures.' But it is clear that they cannot talk to us in the language of ultimatums," Ryabkov told reporters.

He added that Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the treaty is unshakable "irrespective of any measures or countermeasures on the American side."