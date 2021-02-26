US Informed Russia Via Deconfliction Channel About Thursday Airstrike in Syria - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The United States informed Russia through the deconfliction channel about Thursday's airstrike in eastern Syria that targeted Iran-backed militia groups, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in an interview on Friday.

"We did inform the Russians through the deconfliction channel that are in place as you would expect we would," Kirby told MSNBC. "We take those obligations of ours seriously and they were informed prior to."