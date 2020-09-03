UrduPoint.com
US Informed WHO Chief Of $62Mln Funding Cut - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The United States informed World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Washington is reprogramming $62 million to finalize its withdrawal from the body, State Department official Nerissa Cook said on Wednesday.

"Today, we are announcing the remaining portion of the 2020 assessment, slightly more than $62 million, will be reprogrammed to the UN to pay other assessments," Cook said in a briefing. "The information...

was also presented to WHO Director-General Tedros."

Cook said $58 million had already been contributed at the time of President Donald Trump's April decision to suspend additional funding. Washington pulled out of the WHO earlier this year after claiming the body helped China conceal information about the origins of COVID-19. The WHO said its January 30 emergency declaration gave the United States sufficient time to prepare while Beijing has said it has been transparent about the details of the virus's origins.

