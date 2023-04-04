UrduPoint.com

US Informs Israel About Possibility Of Partial Nuclear Agreement With Iran - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 02:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Washington has informed Israeli counterparts of the possibility of an agreement with Iran that would be based on a partial freeze of Terran's nuclear program in exchange for some sanctions relief, Israeli news portal Walla reported on Monday, citing senior Israeli officials.

According to the portal, Iran has received details of the proposed agreement but so far has rejected it.

White House's discussions regarding the agreement with Iran indicate a new Washington's approach to the crisis surrounding the Iranian nuclear program and show how concerned the United States is about the progress the Iranians have made on its nuclear program over the past two years, the report said.

Earlier on Monday, Axios reported that the Biden administration was exploring an interim agreement with Iran that would allow for some sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran freezing parts of its nuclear program.

According to the report, the proposal discussions, which started in January, involve Iran halting its uranium enrichment at 60%, which is well below the 90% enrichment required of weapons-grade uranium necessary for nuclear weapons. Iran has currently stockpiled over 87 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, which, if enriched, would be enough to produce at least one nuclear bomb.

The proposed deal is similar to one created by the Obama administration when Iran signed the 2013 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which included a short-term freeze on some of Iran's nuclear program in exchange for partial sanctions relief, according to the report.

Iranian officials have so far rejected the new approach, citing the 2015 fall nuclear deal, which nearly returned to last September before Iran backed out after Western countries rejected the country's demand to cease investigations into undeclared nuclear sites, the report said.

