US Informs UNSC Of DPRK Violating Sanctions By Allegedly Supplying Arms To Wagner - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The United States shared information with the UN Security Council about sanctions violations committed by North Korea through allegedly providing arms to the Wagner private military company amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"As we have stated previously, the arms transfers from the DPRK (North Korea) are in direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, so today, we shared information on these violations with the Security Council's DPRK Sanctions Committee panel of experts," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The US will continue to raise these violations at the Security Council alongside its allies and partners, Kirby said.

The US, according to Kirby, has imagery showing Russian railcars traveled to North Korea in November and returned to Russia loaded with shipping containers.

Kirby said Washington expects North Korea to continue to provide the Wagner Group with weapon systems and calls on Pyongyang to cease all arms shipments to Russia.

The US believes North Korea provided the Wagner Group with infantry rockets and missiles toward the end of last year.

