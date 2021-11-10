UrduPoint.com

US Initial Unemployment Claims Continue Downward Trend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

US initial unemployment claims continue downward trend

First-time applications for US jobless aid fell last week for the sixth straight week, as unemployment kept falling amid the recovery from the pandemic, according to government data Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :First-time applications for US jobless aid fell last week for the sixth straight week, as unemployment kept falling amid the recovery from the pandemic, according to government data Wednesday.

Initial unemployment benefit claims dipped another 4,000 to 267,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended November 6, falling to the lowest level since March 14, 2020 -- just before Covid-19 caused mass layoffs -- the Labor Department said.

Jobless claims soared into the millions last year, but have moved steadily lower in 2021 as widespread vaccinations have allowed businesses to reopen, although the Delta variant caused a rebound in September.

Through October 23, nearly 2.6 million people were still receiving benefits under all programs, including now-expired programs to aid workers not normally eligible for unemployment pay.

Related Topics

March September October November 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Russia’s fighter jet Checkmate will attract &#03 ..

Russia’s fighter jet Checkmate will attract &#039;intense interest&#039; from ..

6 minutes ago
 Kuwait to limit visas for Lebanese over Gulf row

Kuwait to limit visas for Lebanese over Gulf row

30 seconds ago
 Producers target 2040 end date for polluting vehic ..

Producers target 2040 end date for polluting vehicles

34 seconds ago
 Islamic State in Afghanistan 'under control', say ..

Islamic State in Afghanistan 'under control', say Taliban

3 minutes ago
 KP Governor awards cash prize to consecutive top p ..

KP Governor awards cash prize to consecutive top positions holder student

3 minutes ago
 Injured Chiellini out of Italy's final World Cup q ..

Injured Chiellini out of Italy's final World Cup qualifiers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.