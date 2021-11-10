US initial unemployment claims continue downward trend

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :First-time applications for US jobless aid fell last week for the sixth straight week, as unemployment kept falling amid the recovery from the pandemic, according to government data Wednesday.

Initial unemployment benefit claims dipped another 4,000 to 267,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended November 6, falling to the lowest level since March 14, 2020 -- just before Covid-19 caused mass layoffs -- the Labor Department said.

Jobless claims soared into the millions last year, but have moved steadily lower in 2021 as widespread vaccinations have allowed businesses to reopen, although the Delta variant caused a rebound in September.

Through October 23, nearly 2.6 million people were still receiving benefits under all programs, including now-expired programs to aid workers not normally eligible for unemployment pay.