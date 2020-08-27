UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Initiative To Snap Back Sanctions Against Tehran Has No Prospects To Succeed - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Initiative to Snap Back Sanctions Against Tehran Has No Prospects to Succeed - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The US' initiative to re-impose UN sanctions against Tehran has not been supported in the UN Security Council (UNSC), which shows the initiative's lack of prospects to succeed and any legal effect, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UNSC President Dian Triansyah Djani said that he was not in a position to take further action on the attempt by the United States to re-impose all UN sanctions on Iran, as there was no consensus in the council. Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia noted that almost all UNSC members said the US move could not be considered as initiating the snapback mechanism because Washington had withdrawn from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"The American side was clearly pointed to the legal and procedural insignificance of its actions, which have nothing to do with the task of maintaining international peace and security and therefore cannot lead to the 'restart' of long-canceled resolutions. Thus, the initiative of the United States has neither prospects nor the legal consequences," the statement reads.

The ministry stated that instead of drawing lessons from what was happening, the United States started to "accuse the UNSC and its members of something," going beyond the generally accepted framework of diplomatic communication.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Tehran Lead United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

2 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

2 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

2 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.