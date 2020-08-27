US Initiative to Snap Back Sanctions Against Tehran Has No Prospects to Succeed - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The US' initiative to re-impose UN sanctions against Tehran has not been supported in the UN Security Council (UNSC), which shows the initiative's lack of prospects to succeed and any legal effect, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UNSC President Dian Triansyah Djani said that he was not in a position to take further action on the attempt by the United States to re-impose all UN sanctions on Iran, as there was no consensus in the council. Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia noted that almost all UNSC members said the US move could not be considered as initiating the snapback mechanism because Washington had withdrawn from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"The American side was clearly pointed to the legal and procedural insignificance of its actions, which have nothing to do with the task of maintaining international peace and security and therefore cannot lead to the 'restart' of long-canceled resolutions. Thus, the initiative of the United States has neither prospects nor the legal consequences," the statement reads.

The ministry stated that instead of drawing lessons from what was happening, the United States started to "accuse the UNSC and its members of something," going beyond the generally accepted framework of diplomatic communication.