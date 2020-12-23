UrduPoint.com
US Inks $356Mln Deal With Merck For Experimental COVID-19 Drug - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:28 PM

The United States has reached a $356-million agreement with the pharmaceutical giant Merck to supply up to 100,000 doses of its experimental treatment for COVID-19, the Pentagon and Health and Human Services Department said in a joint press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States has reached a $356-million agreement with the pharmaceutical giant Merck to supply up to 100,000 doses of its experimental treatment for COVID-19, the Pentagon and Health and Human Services Department said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

"The investigational therapeutic is a promising first-in-class fusion protein and immune modulator," the release said. "Immune modulators have the potential to minimize the damaging effects of an overactive immune response to COVID-19. This overactive response can contribute to the severity of the illness."

The $356-million deal will allow Merck to ramp up production of the medication and prepare for shipment in the first half of 2021, should the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) grant emergency use authorization for the drug named MK-7110. The medicine is intended for hospitalized patients with severe or critical COVID-19, the release said.

An Interim analysis of data from a Phase 3 clinical trial indicated that patients who received a single dose of the therapeutic had a 60 percent greater chance of clinical recovery than those who received a placebo. Preliminary analysis also showed that the treatment potentially reduces the risk of respiratory failure or death by 50 percent compared to the standard of care, the release added.

The US is following a strategy used to develop coronavirus vaccines, in which large-scale production begins before researchers know whether the product being tested is safe and works as intended.

OWS is a partnership between the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Defense Department that funds development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic tests.

