US Inks 7 Contracts For COVID-19-Related Phone Apps, Other IT Devices - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The US government made deals with seven technology developers in business and academia to develop tools such as smartphone applications to help battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, including tools to trace contacts or monitor test result, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), both part of NIH, selected the seven projects from nearly 200 different ideas. The projects represent a broad range of solutions for immediate public health needs related to the pandemic, and several focus on solutions for medically underserved communities and people with limited access to health care," the release said.

The contracts are being awarded in two phases - a feasibility demonstration in phase one followed by a user trial for successful phase one graduates - with $22.

8 million in funding available should all seven projects complete both phases.

"The tools these organizations plan to develop could allow us to use containment efforts, like COVID-19 testing, social distancing, and quarantine, precisely when and where they're needed. That might let more people return to less restricted living and reduce the risk of devastating local outbreaks," National Cancer Institute Director Norman Sharpless said in the release.

Examples of possible technology include smartphone apps, wearable devices and software that can identify and trace contacts of infected individuals, keep track of verified test results and monitor the health status of infected and potentially infected individuals, according to the release.