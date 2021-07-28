UrduPoint.com
US Insists 24 Russian Diplomatic Workers Must Leave By September, No Explanation - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States has sent to Russia a list of two dozen diplomatic workers that have to leave the country by September, while providing no explanation to the move, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"In December last year, the State Department unilaterally introduced a three-year limit on travel of employees of bilateral Russian diplomatic missions to the United States, who have entered since January 2020. By the way, such restrictions do not apply to other countries. Logically, this rule should work only after three years, that is, not earlier than January 2023. However, at the same time we were given a list of 24 workers who are ordered to leave the country before September 3, 2021. No clear explanation of the reasons for this step, in fact, giving retroactive effect to the specified "innovation", we did not receive," Antonov said.

