UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Insists That Iran Cooperates With IAEA Without Delay - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Insists That Iran Cooperates With IAEA Without Delay - State Dept

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States is calling on Iran to immediately cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on alleged undeclared material, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We also know that the IAEA continues to investigate a number of serious outstanding issues related to potential undeclared nuclear material in Iran," Price said. "We insist that Iran cooperate with the IAEA to resolve these issues without further delay."

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Price United States

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

14 minutes ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

44 minutes ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAEâ€™ ..

2 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

38 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

48 minutes ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.