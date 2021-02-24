US Insists That Iran Cooperates With IAEA Without Delay - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States is calling on Iran to immediately cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on alleged undeclared material, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We also know that the IAEA continues to investigate a number of serious outstanding issues related to potential undeclared nuclear material in Iran," Price said. "We insist that Iran cooperate with the IAEA to resolve these issues without further delay."