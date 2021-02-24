UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Insists That Iran Cooperates With IAEA Without Delay - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Insists That Iran Cooperates With IAEA Without Delay - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States is calling on Iran to immediately cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on alleged undeclared material, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We also know that the IAEA continues to investigate a number of serious outstanding issues related to potential undeclared nuclear material in Iran," Price said. "We insist that Iran cooperate with the IAEA to resolve these issues without further delay."

Price added that Washington will be in close consultation with the IAEA board of governors to discuss appropriate action in support of the agency's efforts.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said earlier on Tuesday that Iran should clarify the presence of traces of nuclear materials found at undeclared facilities.

At the beginning of February, media reported that IAEA inspectors found radioactive traces at two Iranian facilities, sparking concern over possible undeclared nuclear-related activities. The samples were taken during the IAEA inspection carried out in the fall, according to the reports.

The IAEA has not reportedly informed the member states about its findings in Iran, and, in line with the existing procedures, the organization is currently asking Iran to provide an explanation.

Grossi visited Iran over the weekend to discuss Iran's decision to limit IAEA inspections of its nuclear sites.

Iran had threatened to suspend all inspections by February 23 if the US sanctions against the Islamic Republic were not lifted by Monday.

Iran and the IAEA were ultimately able to strike a temporary deal, according to which Tehran will continue to fully implement the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA past February 23, although in a limited capacity.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the agreement's adoption. In 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and re-imposed sanctions against Iran, prompting Tehran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. At the start of January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear Threatened France European Union Germany Tehran Price United Kingdom United States January February December 2015 2018 Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

22 minutes ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

52 minutes ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

45 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

55 minutes ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.