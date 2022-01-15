UrduPoint.com

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty To Scheme To Defraud Federal Government - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The former Acting Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security, Charles Edwards, pleaded guilty to stealing confidential software from the US Federal government to use for his personal benefit, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

"A former Acting Inspector General for the US Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General (DHS-OIG) pleaded guilty today to federal charges stemming from the theft of proprietary software and sensitive databases from the US government," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The release said Edwards, 61, used the stolen software to start his own business - Delta Business Solution Inc. - which was a commercially-owned version of a case management system that would be offered for sale to government agencies.

Edwards' sentencing has not been scheduled, the release added.

Edwards worked as Acting Inspector General from February 2008 to December 2013, but prior to serving in that role he worked for the Office of the Inspector General at the US Postal Service, according to the release.

Related Topics

Business Sale February December From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death o ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death of mother of Dr Noshina

4 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Russia Not to Blame for Energy Crisis in ..

Gazprom, Russia Not to Blame for Energy Crisis in Europe - Novak

4 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport Reinforces Security as Flights Resu ..

Almaty Airport Reinforces Security as Flights Resume After Protests - Interior M ..

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working to ..

Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working to Create Pretext for Ukraine In ..

4 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Syria by Phone - ..

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Syria by Phone - President's Office

4 minutes ago
 National Security Policy to be implemented in true ..

National Security Policy to be implemented in true perspective: Dr Moeed Yusuf

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.