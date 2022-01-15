US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The former Acting Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security, Charles Edwards, pleaded guilty to stealing confidential software from the US Federal government to use for his personal benefit, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

"A former Acting Inspector General for the US Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General (DHS-OIG) pleaded guilty today to federal charges stemming from the theft of proprietary software and sensitive databases from the US government," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The release said Edwards, 61, used the stolen software to start his own business - Delta Business Solution Inc. - which was a commercially-owned version of a case management system that would be offered for sale to government agencies.

Edwards' sentencing has not been scheduled, the release added.

Edwards worked as Acting Inspector General from February 2008 to December 2013, but prior to serving in that role he worked for the Office of the Inspector General at the US Postal Service, according to the release.