US Inspects Ukrainian Weapons Stocks to Prevent Diversion of Arms - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The United States conducts inspections of Ukrainian weapons stocks as part of its efforts to prevent the illegal diversion of US arms, a senior defense official said on Monday.

"US personnel have recently resumed on-site inspections to assess weapons stocks in-country whenever and wherever the security conditions allow. The return of our defense attache and Office of Defense Cooperation personnel in-country has allowed us to resume this critical function," the senior defense official said at a briefing. "I'm not going to detail the specifics of the site inspections in terms of numbers, but there have been several of these inspections."

The US Embassy in Kiev has found Ukraine to be transparent and supportive of inspections, the official added.

On Thursday, the US State Department launched a plan to address the potential flow of weapons sent to Ukraine into the illegal arms trade. The US remains vigilant about the possibility of criminal and non-state actors attempting to illegally acquire weapons from sources in Ukraine both during and following the conflict there, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

The United States is aware of the risk of arms in Ukraine flowing to the black market but has not yet seen evidence indicating the diversion of US weapons, the senior defense official said.

The US is working with Ukraine to ensure internal monitoring of weapons from logistics hubs to the frontlines, as well as working with other allies to strengthen external controls on arms, the official said.