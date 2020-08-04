UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Installed Election Fraud Detection Systems In All 50 States - Security Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Installed Election Fraud Detection Systems in All 50 States - Security Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is in better condition to foil election fraud or deliberate disruption in 2020 with detection systems installed in all 50 states, Homeland Security Department cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs said at a virtual event.

"We have a vibrant election security practice ...

[with] intrusion detection systems deployed in 50 states," Krebs told an online briefing hosted by the Wilson Center on Monday.

Last week, US intelligence officials held classified briefings on election security for House members. Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the intelligence community informed lawmakers that Russia is meddling in US elections like they did in 2016.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of the country's foreign policy.

Related Topics

Election Russia Nancy United States 2016 2020 Event All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

2 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.