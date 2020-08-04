US Installed Election Fraud Detection Systems in All 50 States - Security Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is in better condition to foil election fraud or deliberate disruption in 2020 with detection systems installed in all 50 states, Homeland Security Department cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs said at a virtual event.

"We have a vibrant election security practice ...

[with] intrusion detection systems deployed in 50 states," Krebs told an online briefing hosted by the Wilson Center on Monday.

Last week, US intelligence officials held classified briefings on election security for House members. Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the intelligence community informed lawmakers that Russia is meddling in US elections like they did in 2016.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of the country's foreign policy.