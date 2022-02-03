US Institute Developing COVID-19 Vaccine With Booster Component - Professor

UrduPoint.com

A laboratory of the US Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) together with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is developing a COVID-19 vaccine with a booster component, in a renewed effort to combat the spread of the virus, MIT professor Robert Langer told Spanish newspaper El Pais

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A laboratory of the US Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) together with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is developing a COVID-19 vaccine with a booster component, in a renewed effort to combat the spread of the virus, MIT professor Robert Langer told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The professor expressed concerns over the ongoing pandemic and said that the institute is working on different means of controlling the spread of the virus, including a COVID-19 vaccine, which would contain its own booster dose.

Langer said that the idea behind the project is to develop a vaccine, a dose of which would contain different types of nanoparticles, which would be released at different times.

The professor added that the vaccine is yet to be ready for clinical trials.

