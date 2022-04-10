US Instructors in Syria Training Jihadists for Attack on Government Assets - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) American instructors have been training Islamist militants at a US military base in northeastern Syria, Syrian state media said on Sunday.

The SANA news agency said there were a dozen of captured fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) among the trainees at the base's prison camp in Ash Shaddadi in Hasakah province.

Local sources told the agency that the militants will be deployed to the desert near the city of Palmyra in neighboring Deir ez-Zor province, from where they will launch attacks on military and civilian assets.

Hundreds of Islamic State prisoners have reportedly been transported in the past months to the US base in al-Tanf in Homs province from Iraq and Kurdish-controlled prisons in Hasakah in preparation for an assault on the Syrian army and civilians.