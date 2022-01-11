US Insurance Companies to Pay for 8 At-Home COVID Tests Per Person Per Month - White House

*WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Americans with private insurance coverage will be able to receive up to eight free at-home coronavirus tests per month beginning on January 15 after the Biden administration mandated insurance companies to increase access to testing, the White House said.

"Beginning January 15, 2022, individuals with private health insurance coverage or covered by a group health plan who purchase an over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic test ... will be able to have those test costs covered by their plan or insurance. Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover 8 free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month," the White House said in a press release on Monday.

The White House explained that there is no limit on the number of any other kinds of tests provided ordered by a health care provider in accordance with a patient's clinical needs.

The new order mandates US insurance companies to reimburse the cost of a test even if it was not bought through a preferred pharmacy, including those cases when an individual purchases tests through an online retailer, the release said.

Shortly before the winter holidays, many outdoor testing stations in the United States have been overwhelmed with long lines by residents who sought a free coronavirus test while pharmacy stores began to experience significant shortage of at-home testing kits.