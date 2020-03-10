US Insurers to Cover Cost of Americans on Coronavirus Testing, Treatment -VP Pence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Private US health insurers have agreed to cover costs for Americans requiring coronavirus treatment and will also waive co-payment charges for testing, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Private US health insurers have agreed to cover costs for Americans requiring coronavirus treatment and will also waive co-payment charges for testing, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

"All the insurance companies here today have agreed to waive all copays for coronavirus testing and extend coverage for coronavirus treatment in all their benefit plans," Pence told reporters after at a meeting at the White House with insurance company executives.

The vice president said the companies at the meeting also agreed to cover telemedicine for patients needing care without leaving home, adding that they insured nearly 240 million Americans in all through private insurance and support of state healthcare programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

The United States has reported more than 700 cases and a total of 27 deaths from the coronavirus.