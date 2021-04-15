US Intelligence agencies jointly released a statement on Thursday accusing the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of exploiting five network vulnerabilities to compromise US software supply chain networks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Intelligence agencies jointly released a statement on Thursday accusing the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of exploiting five network vulnerabilities to compromise US software supply chain networks.

"The National Security Agency (NSA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) jointly released a Cybersecurity Advisory, 'Russian SVR Targets U.S. and Allied Networks,' today to expose ongoing Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) exploitation of five publicly known vulnerabilities. This advisory is being released alongside the U.S. Government's formal attribution of the SolarWinds supply chain compromise and related cyber espionage campaign," the statement said.