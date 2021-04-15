UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intel Agencies Accuse Russia's SVR Of Compromising US, Allied Networks - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:08 PM

US Intel Agencies Accuse Russia's SVR of Compromising US, Allied Networks - Statement

US Intelligence agencies jointly released a statement on Thursday accusing the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of exploiting five network vulnerabilities to compromise US software supply chain networks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Intelligence agencies jointly released a statement on Thursday accusing the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of exploiting five network vulnerabilities to compromise US software supply chain networks.

"The National Security Agency (NSA), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) jointly released a Cybersecurity Advisory, 'Russian SVR Targets U.S. and Allied Networks,' today to expose ongoing Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) exploitation of five publicly known vulnerabilities. This advisory is being released alongside the U.S. Government's formal attribution of the SolarWinds supply chain compromise and related cyber espionage campaign," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia FBI Government

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

14 minutes ago

Corona Task Force meeting held in DC office Kohat

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

1 minute ago

CPO visit hospitals to inquire after health of inj ..

1 minute ago

NHMP displays remarkable results in reducing road ..

1 minute ago

Threatening accountability institutions worrisome ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.