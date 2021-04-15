US Intel Agencies Have Low to Moderate Confidence in Reports of Russian Bounties

The US intelligence community (IC) has only low to moderate confidence in reports of alleged Russian bounties provided to Afghans in order to kill American and coalition troops, a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday

"The United States intelligence community assesses with low to moderate confidence that Russian intelligence officers sought to encourage Taliban attacks against US and coalition personnel in Afghanistan in 2019 and perhaps earlier, including through financial compensation," the official said during a press briefing.

Washington has conveyed to Moscow strong direct messages on this issue, the official added.