US Intel Agencies Say Iran-Backed 'MuddyWater' Group Conducting Malicious Cyber Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US cyber intelligence authorities issued an advisory against an Iran-backed group alleged to be conducting malicious cyber activities across a range of private and governmental sectors, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said on Thursday.

"(Intelligence agencies) have observed a group of Iranian government-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actors, known as MuddyWater, conducting cyber espionage and other malicious cyber operations targeting a range of government and private-sector organizations across sectors - including telecommunications, defense, local government, and oil and natural gas - in Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America," the advisory said.

MuddyWater is a subordinate element within Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the advisory said. The group is positioned to provide stolen data and access to both the Iranian government and other malicious cyber actors, the advisory added.

The advisory also provided organizations with observed tactics, techniques and procedures associated with MuddyWater in order to aid them in the identification of malicious activity against sensitive networks. US Cyber Command in January identified and disclosed multiple open-source tools used by the group in networks around the world.

