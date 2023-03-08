US Intel Assesses China to Maintain Cooperation With Russia Despite Backlash Over Ukraine

Beijing will maintain its defense, economic and technology cooperation with Moscow, despite the West's backlash over Russia's military operation in Ukraine, according to the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community released on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Beijing will maintain its defense, economic and technology cooperation with Moscow, despite the West's backlash over Russia's military operation in Ukraine, according to the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community released on Wednesday.

"Despite global backlash over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China will maintain its diplomatic, defense, economic, and technology cooperation with Russia to continue trying to challenge the United States, even as it will limit public support," the report said.