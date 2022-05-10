US Intel Chief Sees No Viable Negotiating Path Between Russia, Ukraine in Short Term

United States sees no feasible diplomatic path between Russia and Ukraine in the near future, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The United States sees no feasible diplomatic path between Russia and Ukraine in the near future, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday.

"As both Russia and Ukraine believe they can continue to make progress militarily, we do not see a viable negotiating path forward at least in the short term," Haines told a Senate hearing.

The US intelligence community believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which Moscow still intends to achieve goals beyond Donbas, she said.

According to Haines, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is developing into a war of attrition, which means that the next few months could see an unpredictable and escalatory trajectory.