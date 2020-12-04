UrduPoint.com
US Intel Chief Urges Biden To Let Special Counsel Finish Russia Probe Investigation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Intel Chief Urges Biden to Let Special Counsel Finish Russia Probe Investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe called on President-elect Joe Biden to allow an investigation into the origins of unsubstantiated charges of Russian meddling in US politics run its course.

"I certainly hope that whoever is running the Justice Department in 2021 will allow these answers to be fully accounted for before the American people," Ratcliffe told Fox news on Thursday. "My hope is that John Durham... will provide the full accounting."

Durham, the US Attorney for the state of Connecticut, has been investigating origins of the Russia probe for more than a year. Earlier this week, outgoing Attorney General William Barr announced he had appointed Durham as a "special counsel.

"

The appointment presumably protects the investigation from being terminated in a Biden administration because a special counsel appointed by the attorney general cannot be easily removed from the post.

As director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe declassified a slew of documents that appear to show senior FBI officials improperly obtained warrants to spy on officials in the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Charges of Trump-Russia malfeasance ultimately collapsed with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluding at the end of a two year probe that no collusion had taken place.

