US Intel Claims Egypt Planned to Covertly Supply Russia With 40,000 Rockets - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) US intelligence alleges that Egypt made plans earlier this year to secretly provide Russia with up to 40,000 rockets, The Washington Post reported citing a classified document that leaked online.

The report said on Monday, citing the document, that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi ordered the production and shipment of the rockets to be done in secret to avoid issues with the West.

Egypt is a key US ally in the middle East that has received more than $1 billion a year in security aid from the United States for decades.

The documents also reference Egypt's plans to allegedly provide Russia with artillery rounds and gunpowder, according to the report.

The United States has not seen the shipment of rockets to Russia take place, the report said citing a US government official.

A spokesperson for Egypt's Foreign Ministry said the country's position has been based on noninvolvement in the conflict and backing the United Nations charter and international law, according to the report.