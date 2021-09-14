US Intel Community Does Not Think Al-Qaeda Has Ability to Direct External Attack - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The US intelligence community assesses the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) does not have the capability to orchestrate cross-border attacks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing on Afghanistan on Monday.

"The current assessment of the intelligence community is that long ago al-Qaeda was so significantly degraded that it's not in a position to conduct externally-directed attacks, but we will remain hyper-vigilant about any reemergence of that threat," Blinken said during a hearing with the House Foreign Affairs Committee.