UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intel Community Emphasizes COVID-19 Virus 'Not Manmade Or Genetically Modified' - ODNI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:22 PM

US Intel Community Emphasizes COVID-19 Virus 'Not Manmade or Genetically Modified' - ODNI

The US intelligence community believes that the novel coronavirus was neither man-made nor genetically modified, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US intelligence community believes that the novel coronavirus was neither man-made nor genetically modified, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement on Thursday.

"The entire Intelligence Community has been consistently providing critical support to US policymakers and those responding to the COVID-19 virus, which originated in China," the statement said. "The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified."

Related Topics

China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

23 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

52 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

53 minutes ago

MOCCAE to commence annual ban on fishing of pelagi ..

1 hour ago

Sindh University organizes webinar on social media ..

3 seconds ago

New York City to Receive Over 1.9Mln Surgical Gown ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.