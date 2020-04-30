US Intel Community Emphasizes COVID-19 Virus 'Not Manmade or Genetically Modified' - ODNI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US intelligence community believes that the novel coronavirus was neither man-made nor genetically modified, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement on Thursday.

"The entire Intelligence Community has been consistently providing critical support to US policymakers and those responding to the COVID-19 virus, which originated in China," the statement said. "The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified."