WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US intelligence community continues to believe that China's cooperation is needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of the novel coronavirus, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a declassified report on Friday.

"China's cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19. Beijing, however, continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information, and blame other countries, including the United States," the report said.