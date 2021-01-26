WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A comprehensive US intelligence review of alleged Russian activities is ongoing and is a priority for President Joe Biden who reserves the right to respond in a time and manner of his choosing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Monday.

"That [review] is ongoing... It's a priority, of course," Psaki said during a daily briefing. "We want to see that review conclude. But as has always been the case, the president reserves the right to respond in a time and manner of his choosing. And I am not going to take options off the table from here."

The initiative, unveiled by the White House last week, consists of a full assessment of alleged Russian involvement in the Solar Wind cyberbreach, the US election and poisoning of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, among others.

Russia has repeatedly denied all of these accusations.

When asked about possible phone conversation between Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Psaki said, "I have no calls to predict for you at this point."

Psaki also reiterated a call on Russian authorities to release Navalny and all those detained during unauthorized opposition protests.

On Saturday, protests broke out in several cities throughout Russia in support of Navalny detained in Moscow upon arrival from Germany. Navalny had undergone treatment in Germany for allegedly being poisoned with a nerve agent. He remains in custody for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.