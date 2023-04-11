Close
US Intel Concerned Ukraine May Fall Well Short Of Launching Counteroffensive - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 05:50 AM

US Intel Concerned Ukraine May Fall Well Short of Launching Counteroffensive - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The US intelligence community believes Ukraine may fall short of launching a counteroffensive this spring due to logistics-related challenges, The Washington Post reported citing a leaked classified document.

According to the report on Monday, the US intelligence assessments indicate that "Ukraine's challenges in massing troops, ammunition and equipment could cause its military to fall 'well short' of Kiev's original goals for an anticipated counteroffensive," this spring.

The United States believes Ukraine is only capable of making modest territorial gains if it launched a counteroffensive this spring, the report added.

Ukraine counteroffensive involves claiming contested areas in the east while pushing south in an effort to cut Russia's land bridge to Crimea, the report said citing the leaked document.

Politico reported on Monday that the Pentagon is working swiftly to determine the source of the leak of classified US intelligence documents related to Ukraine and other regions.

Pentagon officials are reportedly shocked, distressed and feeling a sense of massive betrayal in light of the breach.

The Justice Department opened an investigation into the breach and the Pentagon is leading an interagency review to determine the impact the leak has on US national security, according to US officials.

