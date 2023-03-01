US Intel Concludes 'Havana Syndrome' Not Caused by Foreign Adversary - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The so-called "Havana Syndrome" illness did not result from the actions of a foreign adversary using an energy weapon to harm the health of US diplomatic staff overseas, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a new intelligence report.

Five US intelligence agencies concluded it was "very unlikely" that any foreign adversary targeted US diplomats and intelligence staff with the help of some sort of energy weapon that caused strange and painful acoustic sensations, according to the report.

The report contradicts repeated claims by victims of the alleged attacks and US lawmakers and officials who alleged that the illness could have been the work of Russian intelligence agencies.

US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria, and several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

In 2022, the first victims of the alleged attacks reportedly began receiving compensation between $100,000 and $200,000, US President Joe Biden announced in June.