US Intel. Director Nominee Says Election Security, Russian Hypersonic Weapons Top Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Russian hypersonic weapons and US election security are among the most challenging issues facing the United States, Congressman John Ratcliffe, nominated to be the next Director of National Intelligence, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

"Russia: We know that Russia and other foreign state actors continue to seek opportunities to undermine our democracy by interfering in our elections as well as our allies. They have sought to interfere before and will continue to do so," Ratcliffe said. "We must ensure the Intelligence Community is postured to support a whole of government approach to thwart such efforts in 2020 and beyond."

Ratcliffe also said among other concerns, Russia's hypersonic weapons and other advanced capabilities will test "our defense posture and threaten our space assets."

Still other concerns include China, North Korea, Iran, cyber security and foreign malign influence, he said.

"This list is by no means exhaustive. We also face real and emerging threats from rising political instability in places like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq; extremist threats from failed states such as Yemen, Somalia, and Libya; challenges in space, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence; increasing counterintelligence risks worldwide; and again, the unknown structural changes and risks likely to emerge around the world from a global pandemic," Ratcliffe added.

US President Donald Trump nominated Ratcliffe last summer, but the nominee decided to stay in Congress after several Democrats accused the lawmaker of being a political loyalist with zero relevant experience who padded his resume.

Russia has repeatedly denied any meddling in the US political system, including in the 2016 election, saying such activities go counter to the country's principles and stated foreign policy.

In April, the final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 US election said it did not find evidence to determine a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.