US Intel Has Unexamined Data That May Help Establish Origins of COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) US intelligence officers told the White House they had a rang of still-unexamined materials on the origins of the coronavirus requiring additional computer analysis, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing unnamed senior presidential administration officials.

It was that report that prompted President Joe Biden to order the US Intelligence Community (IC) to redouble efforts to investigate the origins of the virus and to report their findings to him in 90 days, the newspaper said late on Thursday.

The officials, however, did not specify to the news outlet what new evidence the US intelligence had, only noting that they were hoping to apply an extraordinary amount of computer power to find out whether the virus accidentally leaked from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the first hotbed of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the White House accused China of not being fully cooperative with the probe into the origins of the coronavirus, with the IC establishing there was insufficient information to assess whether COVID-19 came from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory leak.

Following his call for a 90-day sprint to understand the origins, Biden said on Thursday that he might agree to release the IC's final report if no new findings emerged in the investigation.