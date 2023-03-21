UrduPoint.com

US Intel Helped India Repel Chinese Incursion On Disputed Territory In 2022 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Intel Helped India Repel Chinese Incursion on Disputed Territory in 2022 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) US intelligence helped India prevent an alleged Chinese incursion on disputed territory in the Himalayas last year, US news reported on Monday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report said the United States for the first time shared intelligence with India in real-time about Chinese positions and force size as they prepared to carry out an operation to allegedly seize land on the disputed territory in the high Himalayas in late 2022.

The intelligence, which included detailed satellite imagery, helped India prepare to intercept Chinese forces trying to seize a new foothold on territory both sides claim, the report said.

The clash between Indian and Chinese forces that eventually occurred on December 9 was limited to about a dozen injuries and no deaths, according to the report.

The United States shared intelligence with India as part of a bilateral agreement signed by both countries in 2020 known as the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement on Geospatial Cooperation.

