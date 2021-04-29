UrduPoint.com
US Intel Official Accuses Russia, China of Using COVID-19 to Conduct Information Warfare

US Defense Intelligence Agency chief Scott Berrier on Thursday accused Russia and China are using the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct information warfare against Western governments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US Defense Intelligence Agency chief Scott Berrier on Thursday accused Russia and China are using the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct information warfare against Western governments.

"They are also using the COVID-19 environment to conduct information warfare to undermine Western governments, attack Coalitions and compel economic and political outcomes in their favor," Berrier said during Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

