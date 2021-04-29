- Home
US Intel Official Accuses Russia, China Of Using COVID-19 To Conduct Information Warfare
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:22 PM
US Defense Intelligence Agency chief Scott Berrier on Thursday accused Russia and China are using the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct information warfare against Western governments
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US Defense Intelligence Agency chief Scott Berrier on Thursday accused Russia and China are using the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct information warfare against Western governments.
"They are also using the COVID-19 environment to conduct information warfare to undermine Western governments, attack Coalitions and compel economic and political outcomes in their favor," Berrier said during Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.